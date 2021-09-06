Petition Demands Reinstatement of 3 Women Authors in DU English Honours Syllabus

Over 1,150 people have signed a petition demanding the reinstatement of three women authors whose work has been removed from the English Honours syllabus of Delhi University.

In August, the university had come under fire for removing Mahasweta Devi's seminal short story Draupadi from the said course of the University of Delhi on Tuesday. The works of two other Dalit women writers, Sukirtharini and Bama, have also been dropped from the syllabus by DU's Oversight Committee (OC).

The elimination of Draupadi, which had been taught as part of the Women's Writing paper in the fifth semester, was met with strong opposition from at least 14 members of the DU Academic Council (AC).