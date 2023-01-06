Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet for 10th, 12th To Be Released Today

JAC class 10th and 12th board timetable to be out soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The Jharkhand Academic Council in Ranchi will soon release the timetable for class 10 and 12 Board exams for the academic year 2022–2023. As per the reports, the board has planned to conduct the class 10 board exams for this year beginning in the first week of March.
The authority organizes the 10th-class examinations in the month of March every year. The candidates who have registered for the 2023 Class 10 board exams can start their preparations as per the schedule. After the release of the timetable, students can check the JAC Matric Routine 2023 online on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
As per the information from JAC officials, the schedule for the 10th board exam was expected to be released in the last week of December 2022 or the first week of January 2023.
Candidates who will appear for the 10th and 12th exams under the JAC board must download their timetable by visiting the official website. Here are the steps to follow:
Visit the official website at jac.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the 10th or 12th JAC exam-related link referencing the exam schedule.
Then select Matric Routine (March 2023) for class 10 and Higher Secondary Routine for class 12.
A new window with the exam dates and timing will appear on the screen.
You can save or download the JAC Time Table 2023 for future use.
