IIT GATE 2025 Correction Window Closes Soon: How to Edit Online Applications?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee opened the GATE 2025 application correction window on 31 October 2024. Candidates who have applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 can make changes to their application forms through the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, until 6 November 2024.

The correction window allows candidates to edit various details in their application, including name, date of birth, exam city, paper choice, and a second paper. However, a fee of Rs 500 will be charged for each change made.