IBPS SO Admit Card 2024 Released at ibps.in: How to Download the Hall Ticket?

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment preliminary examination. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official IBPS website, ibps.in, until 9 November 2024.

The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2024 is scheduled for 9 November 2024, and will be conducted online for two hours. The exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions. Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport, to the exam center.