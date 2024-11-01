BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Registration Ends on 4 Nov: Apply Now at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application deadline for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024. Candidates can now submit their applications until 4 November, 2024, at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in. The deadline was previously scheduled for 18 October 2024.

The BPSC has also added 70 new vacancies to the examination, bringing the total number of vacancies to 2,027. The vacancies are across various departments of the Bihar government.

The BPSC 70th CCE prelims exam, originally scheduled for 17 November has been postponed to 13 and 14 December 2024. Approximately 7 to 8 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.