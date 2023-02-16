Friends 'Taunted' Him for Being Dalit: Kin of IIT-B Student Who Died By Suicide

“My nephew told us that the behaviour of his friends changed towards him once they found out that he belonged to a Scheduled Caste,” claimed Indravadan Parmar, the maternal uncle of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki, an IIT-Bombay student, who died by suicide on campus on 12 February.

Solanki hailed from Ahmedabad, and joined IIT-B over three months ago to pursue B.Tech. His uncle told The Quint, "He told his sister and badi mummy (aunt) that some of friends had stopped talking to him and used to taunt and trouble him after they found out that he belonged to the Dalit community."

A day after Solanki's demise, a student collective at the IIT-B campus called Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle (APPSC) had alleged that Solanki’s death was “an institutional murder”. After this, IIT-B issued a statement, which “strongly refuted” allegations of caste discrimination on campus.

“My nephew went there (IIT-B) to study. Something must have happened for him... That's why he would have taken such a drastic step,” his uncle asserted.