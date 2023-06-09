IGNOU TEE Admit Card June 2023 Released: Direct Link, Steps To Download & Check

The IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) released the admit card for Term End Examination (TEE) 2023 on 8 June. Candidates who are going to appear in the IGNOU TEE examination June Session can download the hall tickets from the official website, ignou.ac.in by using their personal login credentials like enrollment number and password.

The IGNOU TEE Exam will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions this year. The morning session will be from 10 am to 1 pm while as the afternoon session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The IGNOU TEE hall ticket is important for candidates to enter the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to take exams without the hall ticket. The hall ticket will mention all the important details about the candidate like name, roll number, date and time of examination.