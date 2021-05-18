IGNOU June TEE 2021: Online Exam Form Submission Commences

Last date to submit IGNOU TEE June online exam form is 15 June 2021.
IGNOU TEE June 2021 exam form submission link activated | (Photo: iStock)
IGNOU TEE June 2021 exam form submission link activated

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, 17 May, commenced the online submission of exam forms for the June Term-End Examination (TEE), 2021.

Last date to submit online exam form is 15 June 2021.

How To Fill IGNOU TEE June Online Exam Form

  • Visit IGNOU's official website: ignou.ac.in
  • Click on 'Online Submission of Exam Form June 2021 Term End Examination'
  • Read the instructions and fill up the form
  • Key in the programme code, enrolment number, and select an exam centre
  • Submit the form and pay the exam fee

The June TEE examination was tentatively scheduled to begin on 15 June 2021. However, earlier this month, IGNOU postponed it due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across India.

The official notification read, “After the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns in various parts of the country, the TEE June 2021 tentatively scheduled to be held from 15 June has been postponed until further notification."

It further added that the new dates for June TEE will be uploaded at least 21 hours before the exam begins on IGNOU's official website.

Published: 18 May 2021,03:03 PM IST
