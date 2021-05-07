Amid COVID Surge, IGNOU Postpones TEE June 2021 Exams

IGNOU TEE June 2021 postponed till further notice.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday, 6 May, announced the postponement of of Term End Examination, June 2021. The exams were tentatively scheduled for 15 June 2021. However, the new schedule for the same has not been announced yet.
The decision has been taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases across the country.
The official notification reads, “Consequent upon the outburst and infectious growth of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown in various parts of the country, the TEE June 2021, tentatively scheduled to be held from June 15 have been postponed until further notification."
It further added that the new dates for TEE June exams will be uploaded 21 days in advance on the IGNOU's official website.
Earlier, in April, IGNOU also extended the last date for the submission of assignments for Term-End Examinations (TEE), June 2021. Candidates can submit their IGNOU TEE assignments (both online and physical) by 31 May 2021, said the official notification.
For further updates, students are advised to check IGNOU's official website: ignou.ac.in.
India on Friday, 7 May, reported its biggest daily surge of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,14,91,598. The death toll increased by 3,915 to 2,34,083.
As per the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 36,45,164 active cases in the country.
