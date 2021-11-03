IGNOU Admission 2021: Application Deadline Extended for July 2021 Session

IGNOU Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 3 November, announced the extension of last date to apply for fresh admissions to all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses (except semester based programmes) for July 2021 session.

The admission deadline has been extended for UG/PG Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. Candidates must note that admission to Certificate / Diploma and PG Diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed.

Candidates who want to apply for any ODL or online programme for July 2021 session can do it on IGNOU's official admission portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.