IGNOU Admission 2021: Application Deadline Extended for July 2021 Session

Apply for admission in IGNOU for July 2021 session by 12 November 2021. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
IGNOU Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 3 November, announced the extension of last date to apply for fresh admissions to all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses (except semester based programmes) for July 2021 session.
The admission deadline has been extended for UG/PG Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. Candidates must note that admission to Certificate / Diploma and PG Diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed.
Candidates who want to apply for any ODL or online programme for July 2021 session can do it on IGNOU's official admission portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Visit the official admission portal of IGNOU: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Go to 'Click here for New Registration'.
Fill up your details and register.
Enter your registered username and password.
Click on 'Login'.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
Download and save a copy of the application form.
IGNOU has also commenced the re-registration for January 2022 session. Candidates who want to re-register can do it on IGNOU's s student portal: ignou.samarth.edu.in.
In order to re-register, candidates are required to sign in using their username and password.
Last date to apply for IGNOU re-registration for January 2022 session is 30 November 2021.
