ICSI CS June 2021 Exams Result Date Announced: Check Details

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute, icsi.edu, immediately after the declaration of result," reads the official notice released by ICSI. All candidates must note that no physical copy will be issued for the same.

Whereas, the marks statement of CS Professional exam will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address after the declaration of result, the notice added. In case if any candidate(s) does not receive the physical copy within 30 days of declaration of result, then they may contact the institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.