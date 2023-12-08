ICSE, ISC Board Datesheet Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 datesheet released. Direct link and steps to download here.
(Photo: iStock)
ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 Datesheet Released: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released ICSE, ISC board exam datasheets today on 8 December 2023 at cisce.org. Candidates who are going to appear in the 10th and 12th class examination can download and check the datesheets to know the exam dates for all subjects. According to the timetable, the ICSE 10th class exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode from 21 February to 28 March 2024. Also, the ISC 12th exam will be held from 12 February to 3 April 2024.
The ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th datesheet 2024 has mentioned all the important instructions regarding the examination. Students will be given 15 minutes extra to read the question paper carefully before the exam starts. Students must be seated in the examination hall 5 minutes before the allotted exam time, and this also includes the extra 15 minutes for reading the paper.
Follow below steps to download and check the ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th datesheet.
Visit the official website, cisce.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for ISC Class XII and ICSE Class X Exam 2024 Time Table.
A PDF file will open on your computer screen.
Check the PDF carefully to know the dates of your examination.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Direct Link for ISC Class 12 Year 2024 Examination Timetable
Direct Link for ICSE Class 10 Year 2024 Examination Timetable
The Class 10 or ICSE board examination will start with English paper on 21February, and end with Art Paper 4 on 28 March 2024. The examination will start at 11 am for all papers except art papers for which the exam timing is 9 am. The exam duration for arts papers is 3 hours while as for all other subjects the duration of exam is 2 hours.
ISC or Class 12 board examination will start with English paper on 12 February, and end with end with Environmental Science paper on 3 April 2024. The exam for arts papers will start at 9 am while as the exam will start at 2 pm for all other subjects. The duration of exam is 3 hours.
