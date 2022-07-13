ICAR-IARI CBT Preliminary Exam 2022: Date Announced, Check Details Here

The ICAR-IARI (Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute) has announced the official date of examination for the post of Assistant.

As per the official notification released by the ICAR-IARI on its website (iari.res.in) on Monday, 11 July 2022, the ICAR-IARI Assistant CBT (Computer Based Exam) 2022 will be conducted on Friday, 29 July 2022 in different shifts. Candidates are advised to check the official website of ICAR-IARI regularly to get the latest updates.

The ICAR-IARI Preliminary CBT Exam 2022 for the post of Assistant will be a computer-based objective type examination that will be held across different examination centres.