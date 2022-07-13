ICAR-IARI CBT Preliminary Exam 2022: Date Announced, Check Details Here

The ICAR IARI Assistant CBT Exam 2022 date has been announced. Check details here.
The ICAR-IARI (Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute) has announced the official date of examination for the post of Assistant.
As per the official notification released by the ICAR-IARI on its website (iari.res.in) on Monday, 11 July 2022, the ICAR-IARI Assistant CBT (Computer Based Exam) 2022 will be conducted on Friday, 29 July 2022 in different shifts. Candidates are advised to check the official website of ICAR-IARI regularly to get the latest updates.
The ICAR-IARI Preliminary CBT Exam 2022 for the post of Assistant will be a computer-based objective type examination that will be held across different examination centres.
The admit card for the ICAR-IARI CBT Prelims exam 2022 has not been released yet. Candidates should check the official site to know the exact release date of the hall ticket.
The admit card will have all the details about the exam like roll number, type of shift, exam timing, and examination centre name, etc. Without the ICAR-IARI CBT Prelims exam 2022 admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall and attend the exam. Once the admit card is released, the candidates can download it from the ICAR-IARI website (iari.res.in) by submitting their login credentials like application number, password, etc.
Candidates should follow the below steps to check the official notification regarding the ICAR-IARI CBT Preliminary Exam 2022 for the post of Assistant that was released on 11 July 2022. The notification has all the important details regarding the exam.
Go to the official website, iari.res.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'IARI News' section.
Search the notification that reads as 'Exam Date for the Post of Assistant'.
Click on the 'Exam Date for the Post of Assistant' link (direct) and a word file will be displayed on your screen containing all the information related to the exam.
Download, save, and take a print out of the notification for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)