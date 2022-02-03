Bihar Police Recruitment: Result Declared for BPSSC SI and Sergeant Prelims Exam
Bihar Police SI and SGT prelims exam was conducted on 26 December 2021.
BPSSC Result: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday, 2 February 2022, declared the result of prelims examination conducted for recruitment of Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and Sergeant (SGT).
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of BPSSC: bpssc.bih.nic.in. The commission has declared the list of shortlisted candidates along with cut-off marks.
Bihar Police BPSSC SI and SGT Prelims Exam Result: How To Check?
Visit the official website of BPSSC: bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Click on 'Results of Preliminary Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)' link on the homepage.
You will be directed to the result PDF.
Check your roll number.
Download and save the result PDF for future reference
The BPSSC SI and SGT Prelims Exam was conducted in two shifts. A total of 2,23,735 candidates appeared in the first shift, while 2,26,143 candidates appeared in second shift of the examination.
However, the results were declared for a total of 4,33,271 candidates. Out of which, 2,65,681 were declared pass while 1,67,590 were failed.
Candidates who appeared for the examination are required to secure 30 percent or above marks in order to pass the examination.
For more details about the Bihar Police recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the the official website of BPSSC.
