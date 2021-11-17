ICAR Merit-Rank List 2021 Expected to be Out Today: Report

ICAR Rank List 2021: National Resting Agency (NTA) released the score cards of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes. Rank-merit list for the same is expected to be out on Wednesday, 17 November, reported Times Now.

Candidates who appeared for any of the above mentioned exams can check their score cards on the official website of ICAR: icar.nta.ac.in. ICAR has also released the final answer key for AIEEA 2021 exams.