ICAI CA: Registration Begins for Foundation, Final, Intermediate May 2022 Exams
The last date to submit the ICAI CA May exams application form without late fee is 13 March 2022.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), on Monday, 21 February 2022, started the registration for the Chartered Accountant (CA) May exams 2022.
Candidates interested in applying for the same can fill the application form of CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate exams on the official websites of ICAI: icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org.
Last date to submit the ICAI CA May exams application forms without late fee is 13 March 2022. However, candidates can submit the application form for their CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate exams with late fee till 20 March 2022.
How to Apply for ICAI CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate May 2022 Exams?
Visit ICAI exam official website: icaiexam.icai.org
Click on 'Login/ Register' tab on the homepage
If you are a new user, then click on 'New User Register here' link
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your personal details and register
Login using your registered credentials
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents, if any
Submit the form and pay the application fee
ICAI CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate May 2022 Exam Dates
CA Foundation Course May 2022 Exam Dates: 23, 25 27, and 29 May 2022
CA Intermediate Course May 2022 Exam Dates:
Group 1: 15, 18, 20, and 22 May 2022
Group 2: 24, 26, 28, and 30 May 2022
CA Final Course May 2022 Exam Dates:
Group 1: 14, 17, 19, and 21 May 2022
Group 2: 23, 25, 27, and 29 May 2022
For more details about ICAI CA May 2022 exams, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.
