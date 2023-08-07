ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 For June Session Declared At icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation June exam today, August 7, at around 8 PM. There was a doubt if the result would be out tonight or tomorrow morning. The tentative time of the result declaration as announced by ICAI was 10 AM.

After the declaration of the result, candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June exams 2023 will be able to check and download their results from the official website at icai.org. The candidates will have to use their roll number and registration number to get access to the result. They can also download their scorecard from other websites like icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and caresults.icai.org.

Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50% to pass the exam.