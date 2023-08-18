DU PG First Merit List 2023 Released At admission.uod.ac.in; Steps To Check

DU PG first Merit List 2023: DU admissions have begun for both PG and UG courses. The first merit for the UG course was out in the second week of August while the first allotment list of DU PG course was released yesterday, 17 August 2023. The orientation process for the UG students was held on 16 August 2023.

Now that the first merit or allotment list for admission to postgraduate courses at Delhi University is out, candidates can check the DU PG merit list on the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates who are satisfied with the allotted seats need to accept the allotted seat between 5 PM on August 17 and 4:59 PM on August 21. The eligible candidates can pay the fees till 22 August, 4:59 PM. Second and third DU PG lists will be out on August 25 and September 4 respectively. DU may announce more rounds of admissions depending on the availability of seats.