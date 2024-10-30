ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Likely Today: How to Download?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September exams today, 30 October 2024. Candidates can access their results on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, using their registration number and roll number.

The ICAI held the CA Foundation exam on 13, 15, 18, and 20 September and the CA Intermediate exam (Group 1) on 12, 14, and 17 September. The CA Intermediate exam (Group 2) took place on 19, 21, and 23 September.