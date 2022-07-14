CA Final Result 2022 For May Exams to be Released on 15 or 16 July

The CA results date have been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI. The organization informed about the result date online via an official notice on Wednesday, on 13 July 2022.

ICAI is set to release the CA Final Result 2022 for the exam held in May either on15 July 2022 or on 16 July 2022. After the result declaration, candidates can check their CA Final results on the official website at icai.org.

This CA Result 2022 date is for the CA Final exams held in May 2022. These exams were conducted from 14 May to 30 May 2022 along with CA Inter Exams 2022. However, the date for CA Inter Results 2022 has not been announced yet.