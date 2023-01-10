ICAI CA Final, Inter November Results 2022 Declared: Check icai.nic.in; Updates

ICAI CA Final, Inter November results 2022 is released on 10 January 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination results today, on Tuesday, 10 January 2023. It is important to note that the ICAI CA final and inter November results 2022 are available on the official website for candidates to check and download. The website that one should visit to download the CA final and inter November results 2022 is icai.nic.in. It has all the latest details about the result.
Candidates are requested to download the ICAI CA final and inter November results 2022 soon from the websites - icai.org and icai.nic.in. The ones who appeared for the exams on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the results to be out. Now, the ICAI CA results 2022 are finally declared for all so one should download them soon.
It is important to note that the exams were conducted in November 2022 as per schedule for everyone who registered for it.
Candidates should note that the ICAI results 2022 for CA final and intermediate November exams are released online recently. They have to log in to their registered accounts on the official website to view the scores.
According to the latest official details, the result link was activated today, on Tuesday, 10 January 2023, at 9 am on the website. The list of websites that one should access to view the results are icai.org and icai.nic.in.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the ICAI CA final and inter November results 2022 online:
Go to the website - icai.nic.in or icai.org.
Click on the link that states ICAI CA final and inter November results on the homepage.
Enter your login details in the provided space to view the results.
The CA final and intermediate November results 2022 will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website to take a proper look at the scores.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)