ICAI CA Final, Inter November Results 2022 Declared: Check icai.nic.in; Updates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination results today, on Tuesday, 10 January 2023. It is important to note that the ICAI CA final and inter November results 2022 are available on the official website for candidates to check and download. The website that one should visit to download the CA final and inter November results 2022 is icai.nic.in. It has all the latest details about the result.

