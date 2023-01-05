CA Final Result 2022 Release Before 14 January: Check icai.nic.in; Know Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is getting ready to declare the CA Final result before 14 January 2023. An official of the institute has confirmed this information recently and interested candidates must take note of the announcement. It is important to note that the candidates are eagerly waiting for the CA final result 2022 to release on the website so they can check their scores. You must go through the latest details on the site - icai.nic.in.

