CA Final Result 2022 Release Before 14 January: Check icai.nic.in; Know Details
CA Final Result 2022: Keep an eye on icai.nic.in to know the exact final result date and check your marks.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is getting ready to declare the CA Final result before 14 January 2023. An official of the institute has confirmed this information recently and interested candidates must take note of the announcement. It is important to note that the candidates are eagerly waiting for the CA final result 2022 to release on the website so they can check their scores. You must go through the latest details on the site - icai.nic.in.
According to the latest details, the CA final result 2022 is scheduled to release soon on the website - icai.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the CA final exam on the scheduled date must keep a close eye on the latest announcements to know the exact result date. They will get to know more about the final result soon.
Once the final result is released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), candidates should download it and go through the details mentioned on it carefully.
As of now, one should know that the result is likely to release before 14 January. The final details regarding the same will be informed soon to the candidates via the official site.
CA Final Result 2022: Exam Details
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) officially conducted the CA final exam on 1 November 2022 for all candidates who registered for the same.
Once the CA final result 2022 is declared for all, it will be available for downloading on three websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. You have to log in to your account on either of the websites to view the scores.
Candidates should be alert if they want to check their scores on time and see if they have qualified for the exam.
CA Final Result 2022: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the CA final result 2022 once it is officially released:
Visit the official website - icai.nic.in.
Click on the CA final result link on the homepage of the site.
Log in to your registered account by entering your roll number, registration number, etc.
Tap on submit to view the result.
The final result will display on your screen.
Check your scores on the result and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the same for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.