HSSC PRT Admit Card 2024: Primary Teacher Exam Hall Tickets Declared; Details

HSSC PRT Admit Card 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for the written examination for primary teacher classes. Candidates who have applied for the Mewat Cadre examination can download the admit card via the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in. Concerned candidates are requested to download the admit card soon from the website. Make sure to check the details carefully and contact the officials in case of any queries.
No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the HSSC PRT Admit Card 2024. Everyone should check and download it from the website - hssc.gov.in. Keep your login credentials handy before downloading the hall ticket. Check the exam date, time, and other important details mentioned on the admit card carefully.
It is pertinent to note that the Haryana State Board of Teachers is scheduled to hold the written examination for primary teachers on 28 September.
The examination will be held in the evening session, from 3:45 pm to 5:30 pm. In view of the ongoing recruitment drive for 1,456 group C teacher vacancies, the commission has decided to do away with the weightage of socio-economic marks as per a recent high court order and the written test will be held only for 95 marks.
Candidates will be given five extra minutes to mark the fifth option. The total time allowed for the paper is 105 minutes.
If any candidate is found to indulge in any malpractice during the examination or after the examination, his/her eligibility for the examination will be cancelled and he/she will be debarred from the examinations held by the commission for 2 to 5 years, depending on the nature of the offence committed.
Let's read the steps to download the HSSC PRT Admit Card 2024 from the website:
Browse through the website - hssc.gov.in.
Open the HSSC PRT Admit Card 2024 notification on the homepage.
Open the admit card notice.
The link to download the hall tickets is present inside.
Enter your User ID and password in the given space.
Log in to your account and download the admit card.
