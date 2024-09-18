SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Havaldar Exam To Be Out Soon On Official Website

advertisement
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024. The application process for the examination has already begun and the admit cards are expected to be issued soon.
The SSC MTS 2024 is scheduled to take place between September 30 and November 14. Candidates will get to know their exam date on the admit cards. The computer-based examination (CBE) will have two sessions of 45 minutes each. Both sessions will be mandatory and will be held on the same day. The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking in session 1 but questions asked in the second session will have negative marking.
After the CBE, the commission will conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for Havaldar vacancies. This recruitment drive will fill 9583 vacancies – 6144 Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 Havaldar. The SSC MTS admit cards will be issued on the regional websites and the list of regional websites can be checked on ssc.gov.in.
The admit cards will be issued to the candidates by the regional offices of the SSC. So far, the Eastern and Karnataka-Kerala regions of the commission have shared the application status with the candidates. The SSC will release the application status of the candidates on the admit card website soon. Candidates can visit the official website to check the application status of the admit card.
