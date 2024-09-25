DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 for 200 Posts: Eligibility, Age Limit and More

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started a recruitment drive to fill 200 apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at drdo.gov.in. The recruitment drive began on 24 September and will end 21 days after the advertisement is published in the newspaper.

The selection process will be carried out based on the academic merit and interview. Shortlisted candidates will be sent an email with the application for correspondence. Original and self-attested copies of documents are required to be brought by the candidates during the document verification/joining process.

Let us read about the eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, and other details below.