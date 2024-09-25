ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 for 200 Posts: Eligibility, Age Limit and More

DRDO begins recruitment for 200 apprentice posts; apply by 21 days post-advertisement at drdo.gov.in.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started a recruitment drive to fill 200 apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at drdo.gov.in. The recruitment drive began on 24 September and will end 21 days after the advertisement is published in the newspaper.

The selection process will be carried out based on the academic merit and interview. Shortlisted candidates will be sent an email with the application for correspondence. Original and self-attested copies of documents are required to be brought by the candidates during the document verification/joining process.

Let us read about the eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, and other details below.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Start Date

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 started from 24 September 2024.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Last Date

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 will end 21 days after the advertisement is published in the newspaper.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Number of Posts and Vacancy Details

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 is being held for 200 posts. Following are the vacancy details.

  • Graduate Apprentice: 40 posts

  • Technician Apprentice (Diploma): 40 posts

  • Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): 120 posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The age limit for the candidates seeking employment is 18 years or less as of 1 August 2024. Those who have completed the qualifying examinations in 2022, 2023, and 2024 with a percentage of more than 60 percent are only eligible to apply.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

  • Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical]

  • Technician Apprentice (Diploma): Diploma in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical].

  • Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic, Electrician, and COPA.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

