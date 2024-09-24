WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2024 Declared: Download Rank Cards at wbjeeb.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results of the ANM & GNM examination 2024 today, 24 September 2024 at wbjeeb.in.

The board conducted the ANM & GNM 2024 entrance exam on 4 August 2024 from 12 noon to 1:30 pm. All those candidates who participated in the exam can now check their scores and download the rank cards on the aforementioned website.

According to the official notification, "The results of the ANM & GNM-2024 for admission into ANM(R) & GNM courses in various Institutes in the State of West Bengal will be declared on 24-09-2024. Downloadable rank cards will be available from the Board’s websites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in from 24-09-2024 onwards."