HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result Released on hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has released the trial allotment result of Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One or Class 11 admissions today on 13 June.

Candidates can check their selection on the official websites, admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in by using their personal login credentials like username and password.

Candidates must remember that they can check the trial allotment list till 15 June, 5 pm. If there will be any corrections, they must be done through the candidate's login on the aforementioned website, latest by 15 June. The first allotment list will be out on 19 June 2023.

According to DGE Kerala, "Candidates can check their trial allotment record by clicking on the link that reads “Click for Higher Secondary Admission” and logging in through Candidate Login-SWS window. They can also visit help desks in government and aided higher secondary schools near their homes."