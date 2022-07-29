HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022 Today: Latest Details Here

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, is all set to release the HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment result 2022 today on Friday, 29 July 2022, as per official notification. Candidates who have registered for the Class 11 admissions can check their trial allotment results from the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment result is for those candidates who had applied for the trial allotment process and wish to seek admission to Class 11. The last date of the application process was extended to 25 July 2022 due to a delay in the Class 10 results of CBSE and ICSE.

Candidates should note that the DGE Kerala has officially announced that the HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment result will be out today, on 29 July 2022 at 2:00 pm. Therefore, candidates should keep visiting the official website to stay updated.