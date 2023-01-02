Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Date: Steps To Download & Check Marks Sheet

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Date: Steps To Download & Check Marks Sheet

Check out the important details about the HPBoSE class 12 term 1 result 2022-23 session.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Updated:

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Class Term 1 Result 2023 to be declared soon. Check details below.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Class Term 1 Result 2023 to be declared soon. Check details below.</p></div>

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Class Term 1 Result 2023: The HPBOSE (Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education) is expected to announce the HPBOSE 12th Class Term 1 Result 2022 soon on the official website, hpbose.org. 

Once released, candidates can download and check their HPBOSE 12th Class Term 1 Result 2022 from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials.

The HPBOSE 12th Class Term 1 Exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 15 September to 6 October 2022. Students must follow the steps below to download and check the HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 marks sheet. 

Also ReadHPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 1 to be Released Soon; Know Where, How To Check

Steps To Download & Check HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Marksheet 2023

  • Visit the official websites, hpbose.org and results.gov.in.

  • Search for the direct link to download the HPBOSE 12th results for 2022, term 1 on the displayed homepage.

  • Click on the link, and a login page will show up on the computer screen.

  • Enter the login credentials carefully.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your HPBOSE 12th term 1 result will display on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print the HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Marksheet for future reference.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on HPBOSE 12th term 1 result 2022-23.

Also ReadKEA Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 Declared, Check Direct Link - kea.kar.nic.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 02 Jan 2023,03:16 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT