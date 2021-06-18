How CBSE’s Class 12 Marking Scheme Will Impact College Admissions

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision to mark theory papers of Class 12 on the basis of a student’s performance in the last three years may not have a significant impact on college admissions, as long as the board comes out with a result and a marksheet like it usually has been doing in pre-pandemic times.
Will the marking scheme impact DU admissions?
While the University of Delhi has said that online registrations for admissions will begin somewhere in mid July, it is yet to take a call on whether students would be given admission based on board exam results or through a Central University Common Entrance or both, said acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi.
Vice Chancellor Joshi said that while the admissions committee of the university met on the matter and considered the many scenarios, it has so far not taken a call on admissions.
Will Mumbai University conduct an entrance test?
In Mumbai University, which usually begins admissions by the first week of June, there is no clarity on when registrations for the fresh intake of students will happen.
According to Dr Vinod Patil, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, since the state board has not taken a call on how senior secondary students would be marked, and since a majority of students are from this board, the university has not take any decision on admissions.
When asked if Mumbai University is looking at conducting its own entrance tests, Patil said that such decisions can only be taken by the state government.
Do board exams matter in private universities?
While it seems that most public universities will rely on board exams results at least for this year, a majority of leading private varsities say they’ve been conducting their own entrance tests, for which passing the board exam is merely an eligibility criteria.
OP Jindal University: Till last year, students who applied to OP Jindal University had to secure a minimum percentage of marks in board exams in order to be eligible for admissions to undergraduate courses. However, this year, the private varsity has decided to do away with the minimum marks criteria and students can take admissions so long as they clear their respective board exams.
Amity University: Although every student who applies to Amity University must secure a certain percentage of marks to be eligible for courses, the selection process is based entirely on a system where students are marked on the basis of video responses of three questions they are asked, says Maj Gen (retd) Bhaskar Chakravarty, Director of Admissions.
Published: undefined