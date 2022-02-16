Hijab Row Reaches Urdu School in Karnataka, Students Face Classroom Segregation

The principal of the school, Joyce, said that the students were segregated based on the state government’s order and given that the issue is pending before the high court.

The government order in question is one issued on February 5, where the state government directed colleges under the Pre-university Department’s jurisdiction to ensure that uniforms mandated by the College Development Committee or board of management should be worn.

The order also said that if there is no mandate for a uniform, students should wear attire that is in the interest of unity, equality, and public order.

B Haider, a ward level BJP leader and a member of the School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC), said that the issue was not discussed by the SDMC before it was decided that hijab-wearing students would be restricted.

“They should not have said this before the SDMC meeting was conducted. Till now, there was no problem created over this. But why did they decide now without discussing what happens in minority schools?” Haider told TNM.