Madhya Pradesh: Principal Bans Hijab in College, Home Minister Orders Probe

Earlier, MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, on 8 February, retracted his statement over a "ban on hijab" being considered in the state.

A day after he said that hijab should be banned in schools and a new dress code for MP schools is under consideration, Parmar said that his words were taken "out of context."

"The hijab is definitely not a part of the dress code. It is not a part of a school uniform. There should be a ban on the hijab. It will definitely be banned here as well. Further discussions will be held,” Parmar had said on Tuesday.

However, the next day, Parmar said that there won't be any new dress code and that his statement was taken out of context.

"I had earlier issued a statement on the uniforms in school. My statement was regarding equality, discipline and the identity of the schools. But some people twisted my statements and presented it with the wrong context. We won't be enforcing any new dress code and we aren't working on it," he said.

Reportedly, Parmar had received strictly worded advice to refrain from making any controversial comments on the matter in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan the next day.