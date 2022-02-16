'We Support Hijab-Clad Women in Karnataka': Kashmiri Youth Stand in Solidarity

Kashmiri women stand in solidarity with Karnataka students.
(Image: Altered by The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
The Karnataka hijab row began after the management of a pre-university college in Udupi barred six Muslim girls from attending classes while wearing headscarves.
The management said that their attire went against the prescribed norms of the institute. Since the incident, massive protests have been held across the state in support of these Muslim students. Its ripples were felt in Kashmir as well.
A protest being held in Kashmir.
Carrying banners and placards and chanting slogans in favour of the Muslim students, they said that the hijab was a part of Muslim women's identity and that nobody could snatch it from them.
Zareefa Begum, a 25-year-old protester, said that exercising their religious beliefs was their right, no matter what their religion was. She further said that the Constitution of India guaranteed them their religious rights under Article 25.
Women leading a protest in Kashmir over the hijab row in Karnataka.
Leading the protest, Asiya Akhtar, 29, said that India was a democratic country, but not when it came to hijab.
Women distributing flowers to students in Kashmir.
Flowers being distributed outside the University of Kashmir.
On 14 February, local women distributed flowers and chocolates to burqa-clad students protesting outside Kashmir University to express their solidarity.
On being asked about their campaign, one of them said that distributing flowers to burka-clad women outside the university was a mark of respect towards them.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
