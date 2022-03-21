HBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet 2022: Exam Dates Revised, Check Website

HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates revised.
(Photo: iStock)
The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, (HBSE) released the Haryana Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 and 12 revised date sheets on Saturday, 19 March 2022.
They can also check the website to know any other detail regarding the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The official website has all the latest details for the students.
As per the revised date sheet released on the website on Saturday, 19 March 2022, the Haryana Board Class 12 Examination is scheduled to begin on 30 March 2022.
The Haryana Board Class 10 Examination is set to begin on 31 March 2022 as per the latest revised schedule on the official website.
Candidates can download the revised HBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2022 timetable from the official website for their reference.
The latest exam dates are mentioned on the date sheet. The official website from which the students can download the revised date sheet is bseh.org.in.
The official website contains important rules that the students need to follow during the examination.
Candidates are advised to take a look at the rules before the exam commences.
Since the students are requested to keep a hard copy of the revised date sheet, here is a step-by-step process that the students need to follow to download the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website of HBSE - bseh.org.in.
Step 2: Look for the link that mentions the HBSE revised date sheet.
Step 3: A new page will open on your screen after clicking on the link.
Step 4: A PDF will display on your screen.
Step 5: Download the date sheet from the website.
Step 6: Take a printout of the date sheet and keep it with you for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)