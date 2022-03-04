HBSE Classes 10 and 12 Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Dates Here

BSEH Class 10 exams are scheduled to be held from 31 March, while Class 12 exams will be conducted from 30 March.
Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE/ BSEH) has released the exam time table (date sheet) for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) theory papers.

Candidates enrolled to appear for Haryana Board's secondary and senior secondary exams can download the date sheet from the official website of BSEH: bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Class 10 exams are scheduled to be held from 31 March, while Class 12 exams will be conducted from 30 March 2022.

How to Download BSEH Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet?

  • Visit the official website of BSEH: bseh.org.in

  • Click on 'Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to BSEH Exam date sheet

  • Check your exam dates

  • Save it for future reference

BSEH Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet

HBSE 10th Exam Dates

  • 31 March: Social Science

  • 04 April: English

  • 06 April: Hindi

  • 11 April: Mathematics

  • 19 April: Science

  • 21 April: Physical & Health Education/ Home Science/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Music Hindustani/ Animal Husbandry/ Computer Science/ Drawing/ Dance/ Agriculture

  • 22 April: Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT/ ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel, Tourism & Hospitality/ Media Entertainment/Animation/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/Banking and Insurance Services / Vision Technician/Multi Skill Foundation Course/ Patient Care Assistant

  • 26 April: Punjabi/IT/ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services)

    (For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

HBSE 12th Exam Dates

  • 30 March: Hindi (Core/Elective) (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)

  • 01 April: Physics/ Economics

  • 02 April: Fine Arts

  • 05 April: Mathematics

  • 07 April: Physical Education

  • 08 April: Home Science

  • 09 April: English (Core/Elective)

  • 11 April: Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology

  • 12 April: Punjabi

  • 13 April: Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Public/ Administration

  • 18 April: Geography

  • 19 April: Computer Science, ITES (For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

  • 20 April: History/ Biology

  • 21 April: Philosophy/ Agriculture

  • 22 April: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-technology

  • 26 April: Sociology/ Entrepreneurship

  • 27 April: Political Science

  • 28 April: Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies

  • 29 April: Retail/Security/Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/Agriculture Paddy Farming/Media Animation/Banking and Finance Services/Banking and Insurance Services/Vision Technician/Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/English

