MBBS Bond Policy Sparks Student Protests: What's Exactly Happening in Haryana?

As protests continue, students pursuing MBBS degrees in Haryana’s government medical colleges are demanding that they be provided with a compulsory posting at a government hospital within two months of graduation.

They also want the posting tenure to not exceed one year, so that there are ample vacancies for the next batch of students.

The students also want the government to reduce the bond amount. If a doctor fails to work under the compulsory posting, then the bond penalty imposed on them should not exceed Rs 10 lakh, they say.

Also, if the state government fails to provide them with a job within two months of graduation, then the doctor should be relieved from the bond.

And lastly, they demand that if a doctor manages to secure a PG seat in India during their compulsory posting, they must be allowed to pursue their education and complete their posting after the course.