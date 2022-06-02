'We Want To Complete Studies': MBBS Students Ask Govt To Send Them Back to China

MBBS students urge the government to go back to China.
On 29 May, we, the Indian medical students who are currently enrolled in Chinese universities, held a protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar with our parents urging the government to take concrete action to facilitate our return to respective universities in China.
I'm currently pursuing MBBS from China and I'm in my third year right now. As we all know, China closed its borders and suspended all visas in February 2020.
Since then, we all have been waiting. It's been 850 days already. Because of all this, there is uncertainty around and we fear that our degrees might get cancelled or go to waste.
Online classes are very stressful, especially when it comes to medicine. It was an option in difficult times, but not right now, when the world is going back to normalcy. There many like me who share the same concern:
India has banned a lot of Chinese apps and this has also become a huge problem for us to attend classes.
If the government cannot facilitate our return to China at the earliest, it can at least facilitate practical and clinical training in our respective states in India. These trainings should be recognised by the NMC (National Medical Commission) so that it's not a the problem for us in the future.
Gurjot, a third-year student from Himachal Pradesh said, "I got a chance to attend only one semester offline and I’m studying a course like medicine that requires practical training. It is a difficult task to do so."
He further added, "We have asked the authorities in China about our return and they keep saying that they will work in a coordinated manner for the return of the international students. They have been saying this for over two years now. I don’t know if I’ll ever go back to China even as all my important documents lie there. I don't know if I will ever become a good doctor. I constantly question myself."
