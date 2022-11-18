'Haryana's New MBBS Bond Policy is Unfair To Medical Students, Like Me'
The Haryana government wants MBBS students to pay a bond amount of Rs 40 lakh and serve a tenure of seven years.
Modifying its policy, the Haryana state government wants us, MBBS students, to pay a bond amount of Rs 40 lakh and serve a tenure of seven years.
We have been protesting against the bond policy since 1 November, it's been more than 15 days now.
The injustice happening with the medical students isn't fair. We want our demands to be fulfilled, as we are not demanding anything that's not justified.
What Are Our Demands?
Why Involve Banks?
Our first demand is the removal of the involvement of the banks in the bond policy. Banks should not be involved in the service bonds. It should be a two-party bond between the student and the university.
Cut Down The Bond Amount
The bond policy is asking us to pay Rs 40 lakh in total, which is a huge amount for any of us to afford. We all come from middle-class families, and I, cannot afford to pay such a hefty amount.
We came to a government college with the dream of becoming a doctor, and one of the main reasons we came here was that we couldn’t afford high fees. Now, the government has shattered our dreams.
Decrease The Bond Tenure Term
Seven years is a very long tenure that the government is expecting from us to serve. Apart from Haryana, no other state has a bond policy that offers a tenure that's so long.
They are expecting us to be bonded labours for seven years. We are not denying the work, we are ready for service bond and help the people, but at least, give us jobs first.
'Water Cannons Used Against Us'
On 15 November, we, the students of four government medical colleges - Rohtak, Nuh, Karnal and Sonipat, staged a protest in Rohtak against this policy.
Earlier, on 5 November, water cannons were used against our peaceful protest
We’ve been protesting here since 1 November against the bond policy. We held a few marches and protests. It was a peaceful protest that was being conducted by us. There were no slogans that we were chanting.
While we were sitting on protests, the police forcibly dragged us and took us to the police station. Water cannons were also fired upon us by the police. All the students, who were protesting were taken to four different police stations in Haryana.
We, request the government to reconsider its policy. They are playing with our careers and future.
I want to ask this to the government, if the bond policy is unjustified, and even NMC (National Medical Commission) isn't agreeing to it, then why are you doing this to us?
(The author is an MBBS student at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
