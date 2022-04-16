GUJCET 2022 Exams to be Held on 18 April, Details Here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board are all set to conduct the GUJCET 2022 exams on 18 April 2022. The admit cards for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2022 have been released on the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

The candidates will have to enter details like application number, mobile number, email address, and date of birth to download their hall tickets. GUJCET is being held for students who want to apply for degree and diploma courses in Engineering and Pharmacy courses of Gujarat.

The board has also given helpline numbers: 8401292014, 8485992014 for the candidates to call the help desk in case of any difficulties while downloading the admit card.