GUJCET 2021 Result Announced: Here's How to Check

This year, a total of 1,17,932 registered for GUJCET 2021 exam, out of which, 1,13,202 appeared for it. According to the board, a total of 67,951 male candidates, and 45,251 appeared for the exam.

Along with the result, GSHSEB has also released the percentile rank for GUJCET 2021 exam. As per the official list, a total of 474 students of Group A, and 678 candidates of Group B have scored above 99 percentile.