Amid COVID Surge, Gujarat Class 10 SSC Exams Cancelled

Gujarat Class 10 SSC Board Exam 2021 cancelled. Image used for representation.
The government of Gujarat on Thursday, 13 May, announced an important decision of cancellation of exams for the students of Class 10 (SSC). Students will be promoted directly to their next class without appearing for the SSC board exams.
The exams have been cancelled in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.
The decision of cancellation of Class 10 (SSC) exam was taken in a core committee meeting held by Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat.
"The state took an important decision today in the wider interest of Class 10 SSC students. Considering the current state of transition of corona, the government has decided to give mass promotion to regular students of Class 10 of the current academic year," said CM Rupani.
Moreover, the CMO Office Gujarat tweeted, "Gujarat govt, under the guidance of CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp, takes an important decision to grant mass promotion to all regular students of Class-10 (SSC) for this year owing to the present situation of COVID-19 in the state."
Earlier, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted between 10 and 25 May 2021, which were deferred till further notice in April. The government was to review the COVID-19 situation and take a decision regarding new exam dates after 15 May.
This year, a total of around 12 lakh students were expected to appear for Class 10 SSC exams, reported NDTV.
The government had already announced mass promotion of students of Classes 1-9 and Class 11.
