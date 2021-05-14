Amid COVID Surge, Gujarat Class 10 SSC Exams Cancelled

The government of Gujarat on Thursday, 13 May, announced an important decision of cancellation of exams for the students of Class 10 (SSC). Students will be promoted directly to their next class without appearing for the SSC board exams.

The exams have been cancelled in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision of cancellation of Class 10 (SSC) exam was taken in a core committee meeting held by Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"The state took an important decision today in the wider interest of Class 10 SSC students. Considering the current state of transition of corona, the government has decided to give mass promotion to regular students of Class 10 of the current academic year," said CM Rupani.