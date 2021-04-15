Gujarat Board Exams Postponed, Students of Other Classes Promoted

(Photo: IANS)
The Gujarat government on Thursday, 15 April, announced the decision to postpone Gujarat Board exams for students of classes 10 and 12. The decision was taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.
Earlier, board examinations were scheduled to be conducted from 10-25 May. The new dates for the exams has not been decided yet. The state education department said it will review the situation at a later date and decide accordingly, reported IANS.
The government will review the situation on 1 May and then come out with an updated schedule.
The students appearing in Classes 10 and 12 examinations will be provided adequate time, of at least 15 days prior to the exam schedule, whenever it is announced, said the officials.
The decision to postpone exams came one day after the central government decided to postpone CBSE's Class 12 board exams. It also cancelled board exam for the students of Class 10.
Gujarat, on Wednesday, reported highest single-day spike of 7,410 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 73 deaths were recorded due to the infection in 24 hours.
A report by Union Health Ministry on Thursday stated that India recorded a total of 2,00,739 new COVID cases in last 24 hours.
(With inputs from IANS)
Published: undefined