Gujarat Board Class-12 Exams to Begin from 1 July

Gujarat Board Class 12 exams for general and science stream will start from 1 July. Image used for representation purpose.
Gujarat government on Tuesday, 25 May, announced its decision to conduct Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class-12 exams form 1 July for both general and science streams.
The decision was announced by State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. He said that the decision was taken in the high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
The minister said that a total of 1.4 lakh students from the science stream and 5.43 lakh from the general stream are expected to appear for the exams.
Science stream exams will be conducted in two parts. Part 1 will be of 50 marks, which will have MCQ questions and part 2 will have subjective questions, carrying 50 marks. Similarly, a written examination of 100 marks will be conducted as per the established pattern for 5.43 lakh general stream students.
He further added that the exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. In order to follow COVID-19 SOPs, only 20 students will be allowed in one exam centre.
Detailed schedule of the examinations is expected to be announced in few days.
