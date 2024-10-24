Gujarat Board Exams 2025: SSC, HSC Science Registration Started; Steps to Apply

advertisement
The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has opened online registration for the 2025 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Science stream examinations. Students can apply through the GSEB official website, gseb.org, from 22 October to 30 November 2024.
The registration process is mandatory for all students appearing for the February 2025 board exams, including regular, repeater, special, GSOS regular, and GSOS repeater candidates in class 10. All regular and repeat class 12 science stream students must also apply online.
The GSEB has already released the exam timetable for both SSC and HSC. The SSC exams will run from 27 February to 10 March 2025, while the HSC exams will be held from 27 February to 13 March 2025. Further details and information can be found on the official GSEB website.
Direct Link for SSC Exam 2025 Registration
Go to the official website, gseb.org.
On the homepage, click on Gujarat Board SSC registration link or Gujarat Board HSC Science stream registration link.
A registration page will open on the screen.
Enter all the required details to complete the registration.
Now login to the account.
An application form will open.
Fill in all the important details in the form.
Make the payment.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
