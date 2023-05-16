HBSE 10th Result 2023 To be Released Soon at bseh.org.in; Steps to Download Here

HBSE 10th results 2023 to be out soon,
(Photo: iStock)
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to release the HBSE 10th board results 2023 soon. Earlier the results were expected with the HBSE 12th results 2023 that were released yesterday at around 3 PM.
Candidates who appeared for HBSE 10th exams can go through their scores on the official website – bseh.org.in. They can also download the scorecard for future use.
The HBSE board results 2023 for Classes 10 will be released online first. Candidates must go through their scores and personal details printed on the result properly to check if there are any mistakes. Check the steps below to download the HBSE 10th result 2023.
Visit the Official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in
On the homepage, click on HBSE 10th Result 2023 link
Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth to login
The HBSE 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
You can check and download the result
Make sure to take a printout for future use
