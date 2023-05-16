ICSI CSEET Result 2023 For May Session To Release Today At 4 PM On icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 for May session will release today
(Photo: The Quint)
Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET Test Result Today, 16 May 2023 at 4 PM.
The ICSI CSEET result 2023 being released today is for the May session which was conducted on May 6 and May 8, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website at icsi.edu.
Candidates can use their roll number and date of birth to get access to the results and they will be able to check individual subject wise break up of marks on the website. Check the steps below to download the ICSI CSEET result 2023 today.
The official notice by ICSI reads, “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 06th & 08th May, 2023 would be declared on Tuesday, the 16th May, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2023 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records.”
Visit the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu
On homepage, click on the “Student” tab and select the “examination” option in the dropdown menu
Click on the link “ICSI CSEET Result 2023”
Enter login credentials and click on view results
The ICSI CSEET 2023 May session result will be displayed on the screen
You can carefully check the details mentioned on it
Take the printout for future reference
The CSEET Exam was conducted for four papers, Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and logical reasoning and Economic and business environment.
