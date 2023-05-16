ICSI CSEET Result 2023 For May Session To Release Today At 4 PM On icsi.edu

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET Test Result Today, 16 May 2023 at 4 PM.

The ICSI CSEET result 2023 being released today is for the May session which was conducted on May 6 and May 8, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website at icsi.edu.

Candidates can use their roll number and date of birth to get access to the results and they will be able to check individual subject wise break up of marks on the website. Check the steps below to download the ICSI CSEET result 2023 today.