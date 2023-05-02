GSEB 12th Result 2023: Gujarat Board HSC Science Result Declared, Direct Links

GSEB 12th Result 2023 is out. Gujarat Board had announced via official notification on the website about the GSEB 12th result 2023 date and time. Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE has announced the GUJCET results today, 2 May 2023. Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board HSC Science exam can check the result at the official website -- gseb.org.

Candidates will have to enter their Roll number and other required details to be able to check and download the result. Candidates can also check their GSEB 12th result2023 and GUJCET result using their seat numbers via WhatsApp. They will just have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971.

Check the steps to download the GSEB HSC result for science stream below.