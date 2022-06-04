GSEB HSC Result 2022 Declared: Check Gujarat 12TH General Result on the Website

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GSEB HSC Result 2022 result has been officially declared on the website. The Gujarat Board has formally declared the Class 12th HSC General Result for the students who were patiently waiting to check their scores. Candidates who had appeared for the Gujarat Board 12th HSC General exam 2022 can finally check their scores by visiting the official website of the board. The result is available for download on the Gujarat Board's website.

