Gujarat Board 10th SSC, 12th HSC 2022 Results to be Out by 15 June

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is most likely to declare the Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 soon. As per the reports, the expected date for GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10th Result 2022 is 15 June 2022.

However, no official announcement has been for the exact date of GSEB SSC result 2022 yet. After the results are released, candidates can check GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, Commerce results on the official website at gseb.org.

Approximately, 8 lakh students of GSEB SSC Class 10 and 7 lakh students of GSEB HSC Class 12 appeared for the exams and are now waiting for the result declaration.

GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was conducted in nearly 2500 exam centers. The Gujarat board has already released the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on 12 May.