GSEB 12th Result 2022: Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result to be Out Today
Students who appeared for GSEB Class 12 Science exam will be able to check their result on the website: gseb.org
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to announce the results of Gujarat Board Class 12 (HSC) Science stream exam 2022, on Thursday, 12 May 2022.
Result Time: The result is scheduled to be declared at 10am on Thursday.
Students who appeared for GSEB Class 12 Science exam 2022 will be able to check their result on the official websites of GSEB: gseb.org. Results can also be checked online on gsebservice.com.
Gujarat Board Class science exam 2022 were held from 28 March to 12 April 2022.
How to Check GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022?
Visit the official website of Gujarat board GSEB: gseb.org
Click GSEB Class 12 (HSC) Exam Result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your exam registration details
Click on the Submit
Your Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 science result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Check your result
Download and save it for future reference
Students who appeared for Gujarat Board exams will also be able to access their results through SMS, reported Careers360.
Here's how to get GSEB Class 12 Science exam result on SMS.
Type GJ12S<space>Your Roll Number and send it to 58888111, the report added.
Minimum Passing Grade
Candidates of GSEB Class 12 Science exam are required to score at least Grade D in every subject to pass the examinations.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Gujarat Board class 12 result 2022.
